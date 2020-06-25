Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) rose 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 119,340 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 214,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is Silver Cloud that covers an area of approximately 4,537 hectares located within north-central Nevada.

