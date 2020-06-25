Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,755 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.95.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.88. 102,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,127. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.