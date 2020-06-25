Bloom (BLT) Trading Down 28.2% Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1,849.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bibox and AirSwap. During the last week, Bloom has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.01851713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00172178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111584 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, TOPBTC, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

