Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 57,842 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,842 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 831,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,798,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 729,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 160.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

KO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $44.53. 9,193,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,515,238. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

