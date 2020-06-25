Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 62,454 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1,047.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,454 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

