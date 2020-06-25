Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,429.40. 48,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,411.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,351.40. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,531.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

