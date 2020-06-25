Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,466,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,258,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

