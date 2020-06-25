Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEC. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.88. 894,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

