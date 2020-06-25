Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in BlackRock by 116.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in BlackRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 95.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 146,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,408,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.64.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $16.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $538.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

