Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,530 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 129.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. 8,837,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,610,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

