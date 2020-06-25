Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 59,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,326,000 after purchasing an additional 466,687 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,524 shares of company stock worth $15,803,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $118.65. 1,583,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,356,719. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

