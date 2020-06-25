Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.65. 42,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.07. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.