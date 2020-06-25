Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,412,000 after buying an additional 320,038 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,362,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,964,000 after purchasing an additional 313,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 492,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,593. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 102,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $64.31.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

