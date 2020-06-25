Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.31. 219,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

