Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,562. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,604 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

