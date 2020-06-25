Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 1,795 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura increased their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.89.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.72. The company had a trading volume of 78,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,883. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $175.58 and a one year high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.