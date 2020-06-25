Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $940,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 173,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57,812 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.67. 34,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,451. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $299.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,164.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

