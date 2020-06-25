Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded down $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $242.84. 129,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29. The company has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

