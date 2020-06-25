Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,832. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

