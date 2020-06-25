Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 10,562 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.72. 446,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

