Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 11,505 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.18. 1,130,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.