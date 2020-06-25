Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 18,216 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,156 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,216 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.62. 263,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

