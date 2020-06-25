Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 2,185 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,225. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.43 and a 200 day moving average of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.44.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

