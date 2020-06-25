Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 28,142 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,142 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $310.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.49.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $316.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.59.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.