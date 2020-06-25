Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 3,160 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Leidos comprises about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,844. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

