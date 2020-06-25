Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 4,219 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,364 shares of company stock valued at $76,369,776. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

MA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.28. 2,062,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,969. The stock has a market cap of $308.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.91 and a 200 day moving average of $290.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

