Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,970,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.