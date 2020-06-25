Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 58,659 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,659 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,315,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,968,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

