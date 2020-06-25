Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 6,050 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,848,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,309. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.