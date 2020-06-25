Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,001,000 after buying an additional 107,336 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,619,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,359,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,059,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

NYSE FMC traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $97.86. 20,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

