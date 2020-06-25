Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $23.53

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $23.53. Brinker International shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 71,616 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brinker International from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

