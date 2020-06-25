Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Lifted by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 142.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 928,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,321 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,940 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,829 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,636. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

