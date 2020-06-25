Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $652,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,316,530. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,871,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $1,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.67. 12,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

