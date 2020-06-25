Brokerages Expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $7.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce earnings of $7.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.79. Biogen posted earnings of $9.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $33.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.43 to $35.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $32.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $37.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $259.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,430. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

