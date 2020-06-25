Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.39, 17,775 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 49,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.13.

In other Brompton Split Banc news, Director Mark A. Caranci acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,053.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,547.14.

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

