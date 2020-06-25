BTIG Research Increases RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $325.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.52.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.92. 21,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $292.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total transaction of $1,901,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,832,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,879 shares of company stock worth $36,870,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

