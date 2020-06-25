Cabbage (CAB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Cabbage (CURRENCY:CAB) traded up 96.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Cabbage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cabbage has a total market cap of $3,900.97 and $4.00 worth of Cabbage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cabbage has traded up 96.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cabbage Profile

CAB uses the hashing algorithm. Cabbage’s total supply is 10,499,996 coins. Cabbage’s official website is www.cabbage.tech . Cabbage’s official Twitter account is @cabbagetech

Cabbage Coin Trading

Cabbage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cabbage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cabbage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cabbage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

