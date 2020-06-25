CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Shares Down 4.5%

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAPITA GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get CAPITA GRP/ADR alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CAPITA GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPITA GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.