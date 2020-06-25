Celer Network Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. Celer Network has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $2.23 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.92 or 0.05095223 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,754,877,875 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

