Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 108.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Chegg by 69.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,990,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,462,475.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,070.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,217. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.74. 93,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -579.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Raymond James raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

