Chelsea Counsel Co. Grows Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.97. 1,293,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,207. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,769 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

