Chelsea Counsel Co. Grows Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for about 2.7% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in L3Harris by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.71. The company had a trading volume of 107,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,487. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.95.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

