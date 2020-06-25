Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,724,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 105.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,748,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,878,000 after buying an additional 5,516,743 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 54.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,394,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $791,853,000 after buying an additional 2,949,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $150,107,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.72. 9,846,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

