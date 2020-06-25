Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $505,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.92.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $300.05. The stock had a trading volume of 99,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,532. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

