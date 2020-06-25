Chelsea Counsel Co. Increases Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. owned 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,887. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

