Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New $211,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,305. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

