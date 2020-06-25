Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases 1,551 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 144.4% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 49.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,495,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,902,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average is $233.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

