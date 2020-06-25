ChessCoin (CHESS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $30,117.24 and approximately $11.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,567.45 or 2.75462927 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 94.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

