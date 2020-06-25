Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 978,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,476 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $70,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 27,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 253,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

