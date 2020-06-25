Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13, 3,990 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 794,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter.

About Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

