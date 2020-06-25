Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13, 3,990 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 794,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

